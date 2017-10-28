FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Voodoo 2017

TOKiMONSTA Talks Loving 'Children of the Corn' & 'Lune Rouge' Album While Playing With Googly Eyes

While crafting a Halloween mask backstage at Voodoo Festival 2017, the producer-DJ also talked about her unintentionally creepy costume as a child

Halloween is an exciting time for TOKiMONSTA as the DJ-producer is a huge fan of scary movies. 

"I've been watching horror films since I was a young kid," the Los Angeles native tells Fuse backstage at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017, naming the Children of the Corn as her favorite franchise. "Ever since I was six, every birthday I would go and rent scary horror films. I actually watch more horror films on my birthday, which is in January, than on Halloween."

And just like her love of Stephen King's infamously creepy zombie teens, TOKiMONSTA also speaks passionately about her gorgeous new Lune Rouge album that dropped earlier this month.

"It's my most personal work up to date," she says of the first project released after her life-threatening Moyamoya brain disease where she temporarily lost the ability to walk, speak and comprehend music. "I'm very proud of it, I went through a lot of hardships in order to make this album and came out the other side. I'm really happy."

Watch the full interview to find out the creepiest costume she ever wore as a kid, her best Halloween costume advice and more. 

Stay tuned to all of Fuse's on-the-ground coverage from Voodoo Festival and below watch fellow electronic wunderkinds Marian Hill discuss their upcoming album while playing with Halloween crafts:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 27: James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs during the 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at CiVoodoo 2017

The Most Unforgettable Moments of Voodoo Festival 2017

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music Voodoo 2017

Kendrick Lamar Shows Why He's The Greatest Rapper Alive at Voodoo Festival 2017

Voodoo 2017

TOKiMONSTA Talks Loving 'Children of the Corn,' 'Lune Rouge' Album

Voodoo 2017

SAINt JHN Teases Debut Album 'Collection 1' While Making a 'Ratchets 4 Jesus' Skull Mask

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 27: Kehlani performs during Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October 27, 2017 in NewVoodoo 2017

Kehlani Oozes With Bubbly Confidence At Voodoo Fest 2017

Voodoo 2017

Marian Hill Confirm 2018 Album While Talking 'Rugrats' & Superman Costumes

Live Shots

Voodoo 2017: The Best Photos

Voodoo 2017

gnash Makes a Halloween Mask While Discussing Favorite Costumes & New Projects

Load More