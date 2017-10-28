TOKiMONSTA Talks Loving 'Children of the Corn' & 'Lune Rouge' Album While Playing With Googly Eyes

Halloween is an exciting time for TOKiMONSTA as the DJ-producer is a huge fan of scary movies.

"I've been watching horror films since I was a young kid," the Los Angeles native tells Fuse backstage at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017, naming the Children of the Corn as her favorite franchise. "Ever since I was six, every birthday I would go and rent scary horror films. I actually watch more horror films on my birthday, which is in January, than on Halloween."

And just like her love of Stephen King's infamously creepy zombie teens, TOKiMONSTA also speaks passionately about her gorgeous new Lune Rouge album that dropped earlier this month.

"It's my most personal work up to date," she says of the first project released after her life-threatening Moyamoya brain disease where she temporarily lost the ability to walk, speak and comprehend music. "I'm very proud of it, I went through a lot of hardships in order to make this album and came out the other side. I'm really happy."