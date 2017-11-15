Can Ayo & Teo Prove Their Brotherly Bond In a Lie Detector Test?

With over one million YouTube subscribers and nearly 200 million views notched for "Rolex," dancers Ayo & Teo have seamlessly transitioned from social media stars to platinum recording artists. After building up a dedicated online following, the Michigan-raised brothers linked up with heavy hitters like Usher and Chris Brown before ultimately dropping their own viral single.

Having spent hours in the studio together—and literally growing up together—Ayo & Teo must surely know everything about each other...right? Fuse decided to put them to the test by hooking both dancers up to a lie detector machine, complete with our go-to professional polygraph examiner.