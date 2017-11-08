'Besterday' Podcast: Christina Aguilera's 'Stripped' Turns 15, Celebrating The Blueprint For Honest Female Pop

In this episode, we chat about: —Our favorite songs from Stripped

—Why the album was such an important change in her career at the time

—Where it falls in Xtina's album ranking list

—The album's impact on pop music and how it continues to push female pop singers to be unafraid to go out their comfort zone

—Bette Midler shutting down Disney Channel's upcoming Hocus Pocus remake And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Finally!!! The interludes are everything! The singles! Loving me for me! GET MINE GET YOURS! CRUZ! I'M OKAY. the outfits! the drastic change — It's Ahomari, Nigga (@ahomari_) November 2, 2017

The fact that after 15 years, the transition from Walk Away to Fighter still leaves me SHOOK! — NATALIE AGUILERA (@HailXtina) November 1, 2017

I got to really see how society shamed women for embracing their sexuality yet praised men for theirs. #CantHoldUsDown — Nicholas Locke (@MrNickLocke) November 2, 2017

I knew after watching the Dirrty video, the ho life was the way to be. — Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) November 2, 2017

When I played Stripped for the first time in my Maxima and the beat to track 2 came on.. "Can't Hold Us Down". Shooketh to the coreth I was! — NICKX6 (@HotNicks5) November 2, 2017

Being ENRAGED with jealousy at these girls when they met her in a cab pic.twitter.com/H93AirMNiR — J. van der Woodsen (@50One50) November 1, 2017

The Voice Within resonated with me for reasons I couldn't understand back then & literally saved my life.



It still comforts me to this day — J. van der Woodsen (@50One50) November 1, 2017

The stripped intro / music vid confronting the Eminem diss and escaping the unbeatable restraints — jayme. (@jayhill123) November 1, 2017

"Can't Hold Us Down" is the perfect feminist anthem. That collab was so ahead of its time! — Maribel Molina (@marimolina385) November 1, 2017

I remember watching Xtina perform Infatuation at the Olympics that was the Debut of Xtina! Stripped is MASTERPIECE from start to finish! — Jessica20 (@Jill4422) November 2, 2017