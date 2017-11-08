FUSE

'Besterday' Podcast: Christina Aguilera's 'Stripped' Turns 15, Celebrating The Blueprint For Honest Female Pop

Bianca Gracie & special guests, Fuse's own senior digital editor Jeff Benjamin and digital director Mark Sundstrom, look back at the album that transformed Christina Aguilera's career and showed her in a raw, boundary-breaking new light

SAY! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved.

This week we're joined by Fuse's own senior digital editor Jeff Benjamin and digital director Mark Sundstrom as we celebrate the 15th anniversary of one of the most definitive albums in modern pop history—Christina Aguilera's Stripped! This episode is special because it is the second Xtina appreciation episode (click here to listen to the first one)! And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates.    

In this episode, we chat about:

—Our favorite songs from Stripped
—Why the album was such an important change in her career at the time
—Where it falls in Xtina's album ranking list
—The album's impact on pop music and how it continues to push female pop singers to be unafraid to go out their comfort zone
Bette Midler shutting down Disney Channel's upcoming Hocus Pocus remake

And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Bianca on Twitter or join the conversation using the #Besterday hashtag!

Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue           
Find Jeff on Twitter at @Jeff__Benjamin
Find Mark on Twitter at @106th

To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode). And scroll through some of the Fighters' best fan memories with the Stripped album!

Want even more Besterday goodies? Listen to last week's episode with special guest co-host Hugh McIntyre as we celebrate Britney Spears' Blackout album for its 10th anniversary:

