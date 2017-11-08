'Big Freedia' Extra: Watch Freedia's 'Explosive' Las Vegas Debut at The Luxor Hotel
This week's Big Freedia Bounces Back season finale saw Big Freedia and her team head to Las Vegas for the Queen Diva's first-ever Vegas show! The venue for Freedia's Vegas debut? The luxurious, ancient Egypt-themed Luxor resort and casino right on the famous Vegas strip.
Above, watch Freedia and a group of new and veteran Team Freedia dancers, shake up the iconic Luxor hotel with a performance of Freedia's classic hit "Explode."
Below, watch to find out how the Queen of Bounce gets her hair laid and her lace-fronts done right, especially to make sure nothing flies off while she's whipping her hair back and forth on stage at a show:
