'Big Freedia' Extra: Watch Freedia's 'Explosive' Las Vegas Debut at The Luxor Hotel

This week's Big Freedia Bounces Back season finale saw Big Freedia and her team head to Las Vegas for the Queen Diva's first-ever Vegas show! The venue for Freedia's Vegas debut? The luxurious, ancient Egypt-themed Luxor resort and casino right on the famous Vegas strip.

Above, watch Freedia and a group of new and veteran Team Freedia dancers, shake up the iconic Luxor hotel with a performance of Freedia's classic hit "Explode."