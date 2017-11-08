'Big Freedia' Clip: Tootie & Freedia Zip Line Across Las Vegas

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back season six finale, Big Freedia and her team head to Las Vegas for the Queen Diva's show at the Luxor hotel. But before getting to work rehearsing for their Vegas debut, Team Freedia were ready to have some fun.

That is, if you consider flying at a high speed, high above the Vegas strip, "fun." Above, watch Tootie zip line face first, Superman-style, and then below watch Big Freedia's hilarious zip line experience with Wilberto. Not sure if anything will ever be funnier than Freedia screaming "Oh no! Bitch! Bertooooo!" as she soars over the strip.