'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Freedia and Her Girls Have a Kiki by the Pool in Vegas
Freedia, Tootie and Tamika joke and chit chat about the Team Freedia boys in an exclusive outtake from the 'Big Freedia' season six finale
November 8, 2017
This week's Big Freedia Bounces Back season finale saw Big Freedia and her team head to Las Vegas for the Queen Diva's first-ever Vegas show! But before the gig, Freedia and her girls HAD to hit the pool at the Luxor resort for some drinks ...and kiki'ing about the boys.
Above, watch Freedia and her girls Tootie and Tamika start some mess in a digital-exclusive deleted scene.
Below, the kiki continues as Big Freedia hits New Orleans' French Quarter for a game of "F-ck, Marry, Kill" with strangers on the street. Yes, ma'am, we would aslo eff and marry Idris Elba:
