Season Recap

The Best 'Big Freedia Bounces Back' Moments From Season 6

This season of 'Big Freedia' has come to a close but it was definitely one of our best seasons, filled with hilarious, dramatic and heartwarming moments. Relive them all now!

Time flies when you're having fun! Big Freedia Bounces Back season six has sadly come to a close. Between our hit series getting a new title, the new hour-long episodes (the fans demanded it!) and Big Freedia's mantra throughout the season of "everything must change," the theme of this season was progress, and the growing pains we have to endure while growing and reaching for our dreams.

This was an amazing season full of laughs, tears, drama, and yes, lots of ass shaking. Above, watch our season six recap to relive some of the best moments from this chapter of Big Freedia's journey.

Miss an episode of Big Freedia Bounces Back this season, or just want to watch it again? You can stream every episode of Big Freedia right now on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV, or streaming on Hulu, including past seasons.

Thank you to all those who watched each week and took this journey with us, and our queen diva, the one and only Big Freedia. You already knoooow! Below, check out some of Freedia's biggest career highlights throughout our hit series chronicling her rise to the top:

