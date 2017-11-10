The Best 'Big Freedia Bounces Back' Moments From Season 6

Time flies when you're having fun! Big Freedia Bounces Back season six has sadly come to a close. Between our hit series getting a new title, the new hour-long episodes (the fans demanded it!) and Big Freedia's mantra throughout the season of "everything must change," the theme of this season was progress, and the growing pains we have to endure while growing and reaching for our dreams.

This was an amazing season full of laughs, tears, drama, and yes, lots of ass shaking. Above, watch our season six recap to relive some of the best moments from this chapter of Big Freedia's journey.