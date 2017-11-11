Watch the 'Complex x Fuse' Premiere Featuring Waka Flocka, Usain Bolt & More

It's here. Complex x Fuse has landed. Fridays at 11PM on Fuse watch a 90-minute first look at new episodes of your favorite Complex series, before they're anywhere else. Hot Ones, Sneaker Shopping and more, on your TV first. Find Fuse with our channel finder so you never miss an episode.

Above, watch the full Complex x Fuse premiere episode to see Waka Flocka explain his viral moment with a sign language interpreter on Everyday Struggle. Plus, Olympic champion Usain Bolt reveals his story of a one-of-one pair of Nike Air Max on Sneaker Shopping.