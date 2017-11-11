FUSE

Full Episode

Watch the 'Complex x Fuse' Premiere Featuring Waka Flocka, Usain Bolt & More

Watch the full 90-minute 'Complex x Fuse' premiere for a first look at upcoming episodes of hit Complex series like Everyday Struggle, Hot Ones, Sneaker Shopping and more

It's here. Complex x Fuse has landed. Fridays at 11PM on Fuse watch a 90-minute first look at new episodes of your favorite Complex series, before they're anywhere else. Hot Ones, Sneaker Shopping and more, on your TV first. Find Fuse with our channel finder so you never miss an episode.

Above, watch the full Complex x Fuse premiere episode to see Waka Flocka explain his viral moment with a sign language interpreter on Everyday Struggle. Plus, Olympic champion Usain Bolt reveals his story of a one-of-one pair of Nike Air Max on Sneaker Shopping.

That's not all. Fuller House star Bob Saget freaks out eating spicy wings on Hot Ones, while we head to New York's Little Tokyo to find the best Japanese food in The Big Apple. Plus, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Logic, Issa Rae, Vince Staples, and more.

Don't miss Complex x Fuse Fridays at 11PM on Fuse.

Below, watch Waka Flocka play with puppies and tell us why he's not about that "climbing the charts" rap life, on location at Firefly Music Fest 2017:

