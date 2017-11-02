Watch Hayley Kiyoko Draw Up a Mood Board for Her Viral Hit 'Feelings'

Rising singer/actress Hayley Kiyoko recently raised eyebrows with her infectious, self-directed "Feelings" video, which features the 26-year-old confidently going after a girl she's had her eyes on. Now with over 2.6 million YouTube views, it's safe to say that the single resonated with quite a few fans.

Stopping by the Fuse studio, Kiyoko was tasked with crafting a mood board that embodies the vision of "Feelings." Proclaiming herself "the mood board queen," she grabbed a pair of scissors, some glue, and a marker and went to work.