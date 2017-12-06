FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
First Look

Explore America's Dopest Musical Cities in 'Music on the Road'

Fuse's latest 'We The Dreamers' documentary spotlights the lives and music of young artists across America. Don't miss 'Music on the Road' Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10PM

    Fuse's latest We The Dreamers documentary explores the lives and music of young artists from different walks of life who perform in styles ranging from beatboxing to feminist hip-hop to psychedelic rock.

    Join Fuse on a guided road trip across the USA with stops in Detroit, New Orleans, Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Nashville, Memphis and Chicago, rediscovering the soul and sounds of America's dopest musical cities. Join the conversation using  #WeTheDreamers.

    Don't miss the exclusive premiere of Music on the Road Saturday, December 9 at 10PM! Check out our past We The Dreamers documentaries: Right Footed, Show Me Democracy, Cast From The Storm, Indivisible and Bean.

    Tags: 

    User Comments

    Advertisement

    Recommended

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: J.K. Rowling attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on News

    J.K. Rowling Defends Decision To Keep Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel

    Sneak Peek

    Detroit's Artistic Spirit Shines in 'Music on the Road'

    Web Exclusive

    'Music on the Road' Examines Nashville's Shifting Sound

    Processed with VSCO with a6 presetInterview

    Watch Kranium's TIDAL's 'Where I'm From' Docu-Series

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Camila Cabello performs live during a 'Celebrity Session' on SiriusXM Hits 1 at SiriusXM StudiosNew Music

    Hear Camila Cabello's New Songs 'Never Be the Same' & 'Real Friends'

    Fuse Original

    #TBT 2010: Nicki Minaj Says People Were 'Shocked' By 'Right Thru Me'

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Colin Kaepernick receives the SI Muhammad Ali Legacy Award with Beyonce and Trevor Noah during SNews

    Beyoncé Presents Colin Kaepernick With Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

    First Look

    Explore America's Dopest Musical Cities in 'Music on the Road'

    December 07, 2017

    Load More