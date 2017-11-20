FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Fuse First

PRETTYMUCH Play Phone Swap & Hilariously Expose Each Other: Fuse First Interview

Catch music videos, interviews and more exclusives with the rising boy band all month on Fuse, Fuse.tv and on the Fuse TV app

PRETTYMUCH's latest sultry cappella ballad "Open Arms" solidifies why we are proud to name the rising boy band our newest Fuse First artist for November. And as we patiently wait for their debut album, the five members (Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Zion Kuwonu, Nick Mara and Austin Porter) are letting us dive a little deeper into their lives. 

Exchanging their phones with one another, we asked the guys to reveal and expose their bandmates despite the risk of pure embarrassment. "I was honestly, one hundred percent frightened for my life," Zion shares us after getting his phone back. 

Above, watch the guys share the last photos taken on each other's phones, photos that deserve that delete button, and send hilarious texts. Below, check out the guys revealing memories about their first crushes, first kisses and the success of their first single "Would You Mind."

All this month look for PRETTYMUCH's "Teacher" video on Fuse (and check out below now), plus more exclusives with our latest Fuse First artist on the channel, Fuse.tv and on the Fuse TV mobile app on Apple and Android. Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

DULUTH, GA - APRIL 12: Jesse Malloy and Brandon Urie of Panic At The Disco perform at Infinite Energy Center on April 12, 20Music

Panic! At The Disco Announces A New Live Album

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: (L-R) Rob Bourdon, Mike Shinoda, and Brad Delson of the band Linkin Park accept award onstageNews

See Linkin Park's Emotional AMAs Speech

PRETTYMUCH taking over Fuse's SnapchatFuse First

Watch PRETTYMUCH Swap Phones & Hilariously Expose Each Other

Hmm

Is This Song Katy Perry's New Single?

Pink, Lil Kim and Christina Aguilera in the press room at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Metropolitan Opera HouTimeline

Pink & Xtina's Rocky Relationship Through the Years

Fake News

No, Pink Was Not Cringing During Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance

Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown': How Well Do Ayo & Teo Know Nintendo?

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: BTS performs onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19Live Performance

BTS Wow With 'DNA' for Their Live U.S. Debut

Load More