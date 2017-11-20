PRETTYMUCH Play Phone Swap & Hilariously Expose Each Other: Fuse First Interview
PRETTYMUCH's latest sultry cappella ballad "Open Arms" solidifies why we are proud to name the rising boy band our newest Fuse First artist for November. And as we patiently wait for their debut album, the five members (Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Zion Kuwonu, Nick Mara and Austin Porter) are letting us dive a little deeper into their lives.
Exchanging their phones with one another, we asked the guys to reveal and expose their bandmates despite the risk of pure embarrassment. "I was honestly, one hundred percent frightened for my life," Zion shares us after getting his phone back.
Above, watch the guys share the last photos taken on each other's phones, photos that deserve that delete button, and send hilarious texts. Below, check out the guys revealing memories about their first crushes, first kisses and the success of their first single "Would You Mind."
