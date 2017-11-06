FUSE

PRETTYMUCH Talk First Kisses, Crushes & First Single Feelings: Fuse First Interview

PRETTYMUCH is our newest Fuse First featured artist! Catch music videos, interviews and more exclusives with the rising boy band all month on Fuse, Fuse.tv and on the Fuse TV app

After listening to PRETTYMUCH's new single "Teacher" once, you know it's going to be a hit! We're proud to name the rising boy band our newest Fuse First artist for November. The five members (Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Zion Kuwonu, Nick Mara and Austin Porter) all hail from different areas of the U.S. and Canada, but together have created a unifying—and very catchy—sound.

But prior to the release of "Teacher," PRETTYMUCH was celebrating the success of their first single "Would You Mind." "We were caught off guard a little bit because we were waiting until midnight. But we forgot it comes out earlier in California," the guys told Fuse. "So we saw some fan posts and were like, 'Yo! It's out!' I think the coolest thing about it was that we got to see our artwork on Apple Music."

Watch above as the guys also reveal memories about their first crushes and first kisses, which bring back memories of our own elementary-school puppy loves. All this month look for PRETTYMUCH's "Teacher" video on Fuse (and check out below now), plus more exclusives with our latest Fuse First artist on the channel, Fuse.tv and on the Fuse TV mobile app on Apple and Android. Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

