PRETTYMUCH Talk First Kisses, Crushes & First Single Feelings: Fuse First Interview

After listening to PRETTYMUCH's new single "Teacher" once, you know it's going to be a hit! We're proud to name the rising boy band our newest Fuse First artist for November. The five members (Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Zion Kuwonu, Nick Mara and Austin Porter) all hail from different areas of the U.S. and Canada, but together have created a unifying—and very catchy—sound.

But prior to the release of "Teacher," PRETTYMUCH was celebrating the success of their first single "Would You Mind." "We were caught off guard a little bit because we were waiting until midnight. But we forgot it comes out earlier in California," the guys told Fuse. "So we saw some fan posts and were like, 'Yo! It's out!' I think the coolest thing about it was that we got to see our artwork on Apple Music."