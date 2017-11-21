FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Closet Tours: Ben Phillips' Love for Isaiah Rider Jerseys

"He's literally my favorite guy because he's probably, like, one of the creepiest NBA players of all time," Phillips tells host Kyle Ng. Don't miss 'Social Fabric' tonight at Midnight on Fuse!

To give Social Fabric fans an even more in-depth look at today's dopest threads, host Kyle Ng linked up with Lot, Stock & Barrel founder Ben Phillips for a tour of his expansive jersey collection. In an episode of Closet Tours, the designer shows off his most prized jerseys ranging from the classics to the obscure.

Revealing that his most cherished item is the Isaiah Rider Portland Trailblazers jersey, Phillips says, "I have multiples of Isaiah Riders just to have the Isaiah Riders. He's literally my favorite guy because he's probably, like, one of the creepiest NBA players of all time."

Phillips also dug out a throwback Jamal Anderson jersey before shouting out ex-NBA player Javaris Crittenton, whose jersey one wouldn't typically find hanging in someone's closet.

"It's crazy that you could basically choose jerseys based off how delinquent someone is," Ng half-jokes.

Don't miss an all-new episode of Social Fabric starring Kyle Ng tonight at Midnight on Fuse! Below, watch sneakerhead Yuki Suzuki discuss his favorite colorways and how he makes any outfit pop:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Styles: 69 Jeans' Anonymous Designer

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Closet Tours: Ben Phillips' Love for Isaiah Rider Jerseys

Fashion Fotos

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017: The Best Photos

Interview

'Hey Arnold!' Creator & Voice Actors Talk New Movie, Possible Reboot Plans

List

20 Celebrities Who Love BTS

November 2017

Photo of the Day: Kehlani Meets Baby Asahd At the 2017 AMAs

DULUTH, GA - APRIL 12: Jesse Malloy and Brandon Urie of Panic At The Disco perform at Infinite Energy Center on April 12, 20Music

Panic! At The Disco Announces A New Live Album

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: (L-R) Rob Bourdon, Mike Shinoda, and Brad Delson of the band Linkin Park accept award onstageNews

See Linkin Park's Emotional AMAs Speech

Load More