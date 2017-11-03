'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: The Stingy Brim Rude Boy Hat

The premiere of Fuse's newest series Social Fabric is right around the corner, with the first episode diving into fedora culture around the world. In a digital exclusive featuring host Kyle Ng's dopest fashion finds, we pay homage to the rude boy hat that originated in 1960s Jamaican street culture.

Donning a handcrafted trilby hat made by CA4LA, a Japanese hat company, Ng explains that rude boy hats are known for their stingy brim. "The legend says the rude boys didn't have a lot of money, so they couldn't afford long enough brims."