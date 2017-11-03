FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: The Stingy Brim Rude Boy Hat

Ng explains the history behind "one of the most douchey hats ever made"

The premiere of Fuse's newest series Social Fabric is right around the corner, with the first episode diving into fedora culture around the world. In a digital exclusive featuring host Kyle Ng's dopest fashion finds, we pay homage to the rude boy hat that originated in 1960s Jamaican street culture.

Donning a handcrafted trilby hat made by CA4LA, a Japanese hat company, Ng explains that rude boy hats are known for their stingy brim. "The legend says the rude boys didn't have a lot of money, so they couldn't afford long enough brims." 

While originally nervous about rocking his rude boy hat, Ng ultimately felt liberated (like "wearing women's underpants outside going to Blockbuster"), which essentially reflects the essence of the rude boy mentality—breaking stereotypes and not caring about what others think.

Don't miss the premiere of Social Fabric Tuesday, November 7 at Midnight on Fuse! Next, learn all about the bold and vibrant "African plaid," shuka plaid:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Styles: Kenny Sankale & His Colorful Shukas

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: K-Pop sensations, group BTS attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, News

BTS To Make U.S. Live TV Performance Debut at 2017 AMAs

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Shuka Plaid in Kenya

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: The Stingy Brim Rude Boy Hat

Show Clip

Watch GloZell & Chico Bean Play a Round of Celebrity Fake IDs

Show Clip

Will Romeo Miller & Lizzo Only Buzz for Porn Stars?

Hayley Kiyoko with her mood board in the Fuse studio 10/18/17Interview

Watch Hayley Kiyoko Draw a Mood Board for Her Viral Hit 'Feelings'

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los AngNews

The Best Reactions To Beyoncé Confirmed To Play Nala In 'Lion King' Remake

Load More