'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: The Stingy Brim Rude Boy Hat
The premiere of Fuse's newest series Social Fabric is right around the corner, with the first episode diving into fedora culture around the world. In a digital exclusive featuring host Kyle Ng's dopest fashion finds, we pay homage to the rude boy hat that originated in 1960s Jamaican street culture.
Donning a handcrafted trilby hat made by CA4LA, a Japanese hat company, Ng explains that rude boy hats are known for their stingy brim. "The legend says the rude boys didn't have a lot of money, so they couldn't afford long enough brims."
While originally nervous about rocking his rude boy hat, Ng ultimately felt liberated (like "wearing women's underpants outside going to Blockbuster"), which essentially reflects the essence of the rude boy mentality—breaking stereotypes and not caring about what others think.
Don't miss the premiere of Social Fabric Tuesday, November 7 at Midnight on Fuse! Next, learn all about the bold and vibrant "African plaid," shuka plaid:
User Comments