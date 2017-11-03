FUSE

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Shuka Plaid in Kenya

Get an up-close look at Ng's versatile "African plaid" cover-up

The upcoming one-hour premiere of Social Fabric features back-to-back episodes spotlighting two seriously dope items of clothing: fedoras and shuka plaid. To get you hyped for Fuse's newest series, check out host Kyle Ng's look into the shuka cloth.

Often deemed "African plaid" by way of Scotland, shuka differentiates itself from the Scottish tartan pattern by its bold and vibrant colors.

Donning an authentic shuka plaid cover-up purchased at a Maasai market in Nairobi, Kenya, Ng raved about the item's versatility.

"I think the shuka's cool because the shuka's super versatile—bottom layer, top layer, scarf, full body cover, or whatever they think they need it for."

Don't miss the premiere of Social Fabric Tuesday, November 7 at Midnight on Fuse! Next, watch Kenyan journalist Kenny Sankale share his personal style:

