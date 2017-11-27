FUSE

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Tie-Dye Tees

Who doesn't love colors on colors on colors? Catch an all-new episode of 'Social Fabric' Tuesday at Midnight on Fuse!

San Francisco arguably boasts the world's dopest tie-dye looks, and this week's episode of Social Fabric features one of the city's most famed tie-dye masters—Ben Jammin. Straight from the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, host Kyle Ng visits Jammin's boutique store and even creates his own tie-dye tee.

A San Francisco-made tie-dye shirt is known for its signature "crazy-ass colors," featuring everything from green to yellow to black to burgundy.

"This style has been popular for 50, 60 years because it's crazy. It's now part of our culture," Ng explains. "This shirt represents both hippies, counterculture, as well as everyone who loves the Grateful Dead."

Don't miss an all-new episode of Social Fabric starring Kyle Ng Tuesday at Midnight on Fuse! Next, get to know the anonymous designer behind 69 Jeans:

