'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Tie-Dye Tees

San Francisco arguably boasts the world's dopest tie-dye looks, and this week's episode of Social Fabric features one of the city's most famed tie-dye masters—Ben Jammin. Straight from the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, host Kyle Ng visits Jammin's boutique store and even creates his own tie-dye tee.

A San Francisco-made tie-dye shirt is known for its signature "crazy-ass colors," featuring everything from green to yellow to black to burgundy.