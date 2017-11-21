'Social Fabric' Styles: 69 Jeans' Anonymous Designer

In this all-new installment of Social Fabric's My Styles series, series host Kyle Ng introduces viewers to the mysterious anonymous designer of 69 Jeans. Launched in 2011, 69 Jeans creates all-inclusive, non-demographic denim (not to be confused with the term "gender-neutral").

Faceless and covered in denim from head to toe, the designer hopes "this is the future of clothing." Stressing comfort and versatility, the brand's vision strives to extend the fabric's availability to everyone.