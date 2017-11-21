'Social Fabric' Styles: Meet Denim Nerd Mike Falkner

This week's episode of Social Fabric is all about denim, so we followed denim connoisseur Mike Falkner on a jean-shopping excursion. Giving viewers a rundown of his style, he explained that a good pair of jeans forms the base of his wardrobe.

"Usually my jeans are kind of set. I usually have one or two pairs of jeans that I cycle through, so that's the easiest aspect of my wardrobe—the denim," Falkner says.