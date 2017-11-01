FUSE

First Look

Kyle Ng Explores Fashion and Culture in Fuse's New Series 'Social Fabric'

Enter a world where clothing, culture and style weave a fascinating story about who we are. Catch the premiere of 'Social Fabric' Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Midnight

    Enter the world of Social Fabric, where clothing, culture and style weave a fascinating story about who we are. Designer Kyle Ng takes us on a vibrant and colorful journey across the globe, from NYC to Nairobi, from downtown LA to the Scottish Highlands, to meet an eclectic array of designers and collectors who show us the history and culture behind the clothing we choose to put on our backs.

    Encountering the visionaries who are putting their own spin on fashion, Ng explores themes including Plaid, Cowboy Boots, the Fedora, the Leather Jacket, Crazy Pants, Jeans, the Suit, the T-Shirt, Bling, Sneakers, Sacred Threads and Camouflage.

    Don't miss the premiere of Social Fabric Tuesday, November 7 @ Midnight on Fuse! Find Fuse in your area.

