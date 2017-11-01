Kyle Ng Explores Fashion and Culture in Fuse's New Series 'Social Fabric'

Enter the world of Social Fabric , where clothing, culture and style weave a fascinating story about who we are. Designer Kyle Ng takes us on a vibrant and colorful journey across the globe, from NYC to Nairobi, from downtown LA to the Scottish Highlands, to meet an eclectic array of designers and collectors who show us the history and culture behind the clothing we choose to put on our backs.

Encountering the visionaries who are putting their own spin on fashion, Ng explores themes including Plaid, Cowboy Boots, the Fedora, the Leather Jacket, Crazy Pants, Jeans, the Suit, the T-Shirt, Bling, Sneakers, Sacred Threads and Camouflage.

