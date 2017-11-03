FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Styles: Kenny Sankale & His Colorful Shukas

The Kenyan journalist shows off his diverse community and explains the significance of his shuka's colors

Fuse's new series Social Fabric takes viewers on journeys across the globe to track down the dopest fashion trends, from fancy fedoras to the flyest sneakers. In the upcoming series premiere, host Kyle Ng makes his way to Kenya and meets journalist Kenny Sankale, who's all about repping his community.

Hailing from a diverse community of vibrant styles, Sankale proudly displayed his favorite accessories and shared his personal style—combining the modern with the traditional.

One item that embodies Sankale's vision is the shuka, a plaid garment that comes in a variety of colors and can be worn many ways.

"Colors have different meanings. My favorite [shuka] is red and blue," he explains. "The blue color resembles the sky because it gives us rain; it gives us fresh air. All the blessings come from above. Red...for the Maasai people symbolizes bravery and strength and blood."

Catch the premiere of Social Fabric Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Midnight on Fuse! Below, watch Ng dive deeper into the significance of the shuka:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Styles: Kenny Sankale & His Colorful Shukas

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: K-Pop sensations, group BTS attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, News

BTS To Make U.S. Live TV Performance Debut at 2017 AMAs

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Shuka Plaid in Kenya

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: The Stingy Brim Rude Boy Hat

Show Clip

Watch GloZell & Chico Bean Play a Round of Celebrity Fake IDs

Show Clip

Will Romeo Miller & Lizzo Only Buzz for Porn Stars?

Hayley Kiyoko with her mood board in the Fuse studio 10/18/17Interview

Watch Hayley Kiyoko Draw a Mood Board for Her Viral Hit 'Feelings'

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los AngNews

The Best Reactions To Beyoncé Confirmed To Play Nala In 'Lion King' Remake

Load More