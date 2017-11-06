'Social Fabric' Styles: Mayer Hawthorne Stays 'Flashy But Classy'
Fuse's newest show, Social Fabric, introduces viewers to the inspiring visions of designers and artists around the world. This week's premiere spotlights the meticulous, handcrafted work of custom fedora designers—and a V.I.P. client.
Series host Kyle Ng kicks it with GRAMMY-nominated musician Mayer Hawthorne in this installment of My Styles, which looks at guests' unique personal tastes.
"My motto has always been 'flashy but classy,'" Hawthorne says, showing off his patterned, Dolce & Gabbana silk bomber jacket. He also rocked an Italian fedora and a pair of Star Wars Vans.
"It's all about being original and unique and standing out from the crowd. It's something that I get from my grandmother, Rita."
