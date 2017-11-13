'Social Fabric' Styles: Yuki Suzuki Talks ASICS and Colorways

This week's episode of Social Fabric talks all things sneakers, from innovative sneaker gas masks to the classic Vans silhouette. In an exclusive My Styles piece, sneaker lover and graphic designer Yuki Suzuki gives viewers a peek into his extensive shoe collection.

Explaining that he usually opts for simple, black tops and jeans, Yuki focuses on keeping the focus on his kicks. "Always, the sneakers have to be loud, have to be colorful. It has to pop. That's the most important thing."