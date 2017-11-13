FUSE

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Styles: Yuki Suzuki Talks ASICS and Colorways

The graphic designer/sneakerhead is all about making his kicks pop—the more vibrant, the better

This week's episode of Social Fabric talks all things sneakers, from innovative sneaker gas masks to the classic Vans silhouette. In an exclusive My Styles piece, sneaker lover and graphic designer Yuki Suzuki gives viewers a peek into his extensive shoe collection.

Explaining that he usually opts for simple, black tops and jeans, Yuki focuses on keeping the focus on his kicks. "Always, the sneakers have to be loud, have to be colorful. It has to pop. That's the most important thing."

While he prefers blue, red and white colorways, Yuki admits that he switches up his sneakers constantly to prevent feeling bored. As for his go-to, everyday brand, ASICS takes the cake.

Watch Yuki reveal his all-time favorite pair of sneakers, and don't miss an all-new Social Fabric starring Kyle Ng Tuesday at Midnight on Fuse! Below, watch another My Styles piece featuring Mayer Hawthorne's "flashy but classy" look:

'Social Fabric' Styles: Yuki Suzuki Talks ASICS and Colorways

