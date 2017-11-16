FUSE

Fuse Original

#TBT 2010: T-Pain Talks Auto-Tune & 'I'm 'n Luv (Wit a Stripper)' With CeeLo Green

The rapper/singer reveals how he fell into his signature sound that birthed hits like "I'm 'n Luv (Wit a Stripper)," "I'm Sprung" and "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')"

In honor of what's sure to be another collection of bangers, this week's episode of #TBT features the one and only T-Pain, who's set to drop his fifth studio album, Oblivion, on November 17.

Interviewed by CeeLo Green back in 2010, the rapper/singer explained that his hit single "I'm 'n Luv (Wit a Stripper)" was inspired by a 25-year-old stripper whom he had been enamored with at age 15. "The things that my older brothers would tell me...all the stereotypical things of strippers—it didn't matter to me at that point," he says.

T-Pain also revealed how he fell into his signature auto-tuned sound, which happened during a mixing session with his group, the Nappy Headz.

"I didn't have a vocoder, so I had to find something that was close to it," he tells Fuse. "The only way I could find it was just go around to all my computer-hacking friends and see who got what...That was the first time I used it. Second time I used it was 'I'm Sprung,' and here we are!"

Below, watch T-Pain explain the inspiration behind Stoicville: The Phoenix, which helped him deal with some personal hardships:

