#TBT 2012: Chief Keef Talks Sosa Persona, Picks Between Lil Wayne and Eminem

The Chicago rapper also praises A$AP Rocky and reveals what it's like dealing with a Libra

Just three months after dropping his mixtape The WChief Keef is set to unleash his third studio album, The Dedication. The Chicago rapper, who rarely includes major features on his projects, collaborated with the likes of Lil Yachty and A Boogie wit da Hoodie on the upcoming 15-track LP.

In honor of Keef's return to the spotlight, revisit his 2012 interview with Fuse, in which he discussed his two personas. "Chief Keef is my rap name. Sosa is who I am, who you're talking to," he explains.

The "I Don't Like" performer was then asked to choose between Lil Wayne and Eminem, a decision that ultimately ended with Keef choosing both rappers. "I don't know where they get their lyrics from...They can make their own lyrics and their own dictionaries," he jokes.

Next, keep the throwback vibes going with Fuse's 2010 interview with T-Pain, who revealed how he fell into his signature sound that birthed hits "I'm 'n Luv (Wit a Stripper)" and "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')":

