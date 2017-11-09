TBT 2012: Evanescence Talks Self-Titled Album & Refusing to Rush Projects

Throwing it back to 2012 for this week's #TBT , we revisit our chat with the band at Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, the very city where they were first discovered.

Rock/nu-metal band Evanescence is set to drop their first album in six years tomorrow, marking a long awaited comeback since the group's 2011 self-titled LP. Featuring orchestral reworkings of their previous material, Synthesis will undoubtedly bring back some nostalgic feels.

On the release of Evanescence, frontwoman Amy Lee admitted that she didn't expect crazy chart numbers. "We weren't expecting the No. 1. We definitely were like, 'It's cool. We've been gone for a minute. We're gonna make the best damn album we've ever made, and if everybody likes it, great! If they don't, that's fine.'"

The band also discussed their writing process on the road and their upcoming projects, which they certainly were in no rush to push out. "Inspiration has to come first. It's art before it's a product," Lee explains.

Below, watch Lee reveal some of her guilty pop pleasures, from Janet Jackson to Gotye: