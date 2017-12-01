Tove Lo Goes Track By Track Through Her 'Blue Lips' Album

Fresh off the release of her third studio album, Blue Lips, Swedish dance-pop queen Tove Lo gave Fuse a firsthand, track-by-track rundown of the provocative project. Also known as "phase two" of her two-piece Lady Wood concept, Blue Lips features 14 songs chronicling the extreme highs and lows of a relationship—a journey that begins with "Light Beams."

Reminding listeners of the good times of holding onto someone, "Light Beams" kicks off the album with seriously carefree vibes. The euphoric feelings carry through to "Disco Tits," the project's standout single self-described as one of the "happiest" songs Lo's ever written.

"There's always that little feeling of darkness in most of my songs, whereas this one might be about destructive behavior, but it has no destructive outcome in the song," she says.