'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: How Well Do Ayo & Teo Know Nintendo?

Brothers Ayo & Teo are fired up in this edition of our Trivial Takedown Pre-Game digital series. Before competing against Nikki Limo, the two dancers face each other in a pre-show battle. After introducing themselves, Ayo & Teo are challenged with naming at least three different Nintendo video game consoles.

"I'm brain-farting," older brother Ayo says. Watch to find out how well the rising stars know Nintendo and who will take the crown.