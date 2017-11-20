FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: How Well Do Ayo & Teo Know Nintendo?

The dancing duo compete in an one-on-one pre-showdown battle

Brothers Ayo & Teo are fired up in this edition of our Trivial Takedown Pre-Game digital series. Before competing against Nikki Limo, the two dancers face each other in a pre-show battle. After introducing themselves, Ayo & Teo are challenged with naming at least three different Nintendo video game consoles. 

"I'm brain-farting," older brother Ayo says. Watch to find out how well the rising stars know Nintendo and who will take the crown.

Catch new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Next, watch a sneak peek of YouTube sensations Nikki Limo and Ayo & Teo bust out some moves ass-shaking "Anaconda" moves:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Pink, Lil Kim and Christina Aguilera in the press room at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Metropolitan Opera HouTimeline

Pink & Xtina's Rocky Relationship Through the Years

Fake News

No, Pink Was Not Cringing During Christina Aguilera's 2017 AMAs Performance

Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown': How Well Do Ayo & Teo Know Nintendo?

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: BTS performs onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19Live Performance

BTS Wow With 'DNA' for Their Live U.S. Debut

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Christina Aguilera onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on NovemLive Performance

Christina Aguilera Stuns With Whitney Houston Tribute at 2017 AMAs

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1980: Photo of AC/DC & Malcolm Young (Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)We Miss You

Musicians We Lost in 2017

Photo Feature

American Music Awards: 50 Throwback Photos

Your New Holiday Playlist

The Best Christmas Songs of 2017 So Far

Load More