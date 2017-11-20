Pre-Game
'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: How Well Do Ayo & Teo Know Nintendo?
The dancing duo compete in an one-on-one pre-showdown battle
November 20, 2017
Brothers Ayo & Teo are fired up in this edition of our Trivial Takedown Pre-Game digital series. Before competing against Nikki Limo, the two dancers face each other in a pre-show battle. After introducing themselves, Ayo & Teo are challenged with naming at least three different Nintendo video game consoles.
"I'm brain-farting," older brother Ayo says. Watch to find out how well the rising stars know Nintendo and who will take the crown.
Catch new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.
Next, watch a sneak peek of YouTube sensations Nikki Limo and Ayo & Teo bust out some moves ass-shaking "Anaconda" moves:
User Comments