'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Watch Mamrie Hart & Justine Marino List Legal Weed States

Before the main event of Trivial Takedown Mamrie Hart and Justine Marino go head-to-head in a rapid warm-up where they have to name at least four states that legalized the recreational use of weed.

"And we've never met before, so I have no problem taking her down," Mamrie Hart confidently adds before playing. Dignity or no dignity, someone will take the crown! Watch both contestants name a few states with a little help from "a cheater God" dropping hints.