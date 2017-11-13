Pre-Game
'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Watch Mamrie Hart & Justine Marino List Legal Weed States
"Oh yeah, you can smoke weed almost anywhere now," the invisible host adds
November 13, 2017
Before the main event of Trivial Takedown Mamrie Hart and Justine Marino go head-to-head in a rapid warm-up where they have to name at least four states that legalized the recreational use of weed.
"And we've never met before, so I have no problem taking her down," Mamrie Hart confidently adds before playing. Dignity or no dignity, someone will take the crown! Watch both contestants name a few states with a little help from "a cheater God" dropping hints.
