Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Watch Mamrie Hart & Justine Marino List Legal Weed States

"Oh yeah, you can smoke weed almost anywhere now," the invisible host adds

Before the main event of Trivial Takedown Mamrie Hart and Justine Marino go head-to-head in a rapid warm-up where they have to name at least four states that legalized the recreational use of weed. 

"And we've never met before, so I have no problem taking her down," Mamrie Hart confidently adds before playing. Dignity or no dignity, someone will take the crown! Watch both contestants name a few states with a little help from "a cheater God" dropping hints. 

Missed the first two episodes of Trivial TakedownWatch them here & catch new episodes Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Get a sneak peek of Mamrie Hart and Justine Marino in an all-out pop culture war as both attempt to identify an intense viral video:

