'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Romeo Miller & Lizzo Name DJs Who Earned More Than Avicii

"You looking like a tall glass of water. I can't talk trash today," Romeo tells Lizzo. Don't miss the 1-hour 'Trivial Takedown' premiere tomorrow at 11PM

Ahead of the season premiere of Trivial Takedown, we asked our contestants to get acquainted with each other and go for one round of a pre-showdown. In this edition of our Trivial Takedown Pre-Game digital series, Romeo Miller and Lizzo have to drop a few names of DJs who earned more than Swedish DJ/producer Avicii.

"Tonight's gonna be crazy because guess what? It's your main bitch Lizzo and I'm in here," the rapper-singer confidently adds. "I'm 'bout to tear his ass to a pulp."

Get ready the 1-hour Trivial Takedown premiere Tuesday, November 7 @ 11PM on Fuse with a first look at Trivial Takedown below. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

