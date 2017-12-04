FUSE

Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Sevyn Streeter & Carly Aquilino Flex Their 'Saved by the Bell' Knowledge

"Listen, I am a 'Saved by the Bell' fanatic. I love 'Save by the Bell,'" Sevyn shares

In this new installment of Trivial Takedown Pre-Game, singer Sevyn Streeter and comedian Carly Aquilino get ready to flex their pop culture skills before multiple rounds of the main event. 

"I'm basically gonna beat her ass in like 2.5 seconds, so I hope she's ready for it," Sevyn confidently adds with a smirk. Both players are challenged with naming at least three characters from the classic high school-themed sitcom Saved by the Bell. Watch above to find out who will take the crown. 

Catch new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Next, watch Sevyn Streeter and Carly Aquilino face off in a game of "15 Seconds of Shame" and reveal who usually does the sneaking out after one-night stands:

