'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Will Romeo Miller & Lizzo Only Buzz for Porn Stars?

Watch the actor/musician and singer face-off in an awkward yet unforgettable round. Catch the 1-hour 'Trivial Takedown' premiere Tuesday, November 7 at 11PM

How hard can it be to distinguish a pop star from a porn star? Well, in this sneak peek clip of Trivial Takedown musician/actor Romeo Miller and rapper/singer Lizzo have their "you better recognize" skills put to the test.

"I don't watch porn," Lizzo replies in distress as the two gear up for ten images to pop on the screen. The images vary from pop stars to porn stars, but Miller and Lizzo should only hit the buzzer if a porn star appears. Dare to play along?

Catch the 1-hour Trivial Takedown premiere Tuesday, November 7 @ 11PM on Fuse. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Next, keep the buzz-worthy energy going with this scene of YouTube sensation GloZell and comedian Chico Bean play a rapid-fire game of celebrity fake IDs. 

