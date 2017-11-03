FUSE

'Trivial Takedown': Watch GloZell & Chico Bean Play a Round of Celebrity Fake IDs

Is it Lil John or Lil Wayne, Jimmy Kimmel or Jimmy Fallon? Find out in this sneak peek of GloZell battling Chico Bean before Tuesday's season premiere at 11PM

Comedians GloZell and Chico Bean face-off in a round of fake IDs on the season premiere episode of Trivial Takedown. In this scene, a celebrity's face and name will flash on the screen for a fraction of a second...yikes. But the catch? Some of the names have been switched with fake identities. 

Watch the show clip above to see which contestant will spot a fake and gain a point or get buzzer-happy and lose a point.

Catch the 1-hour Trivial Takedown premiere Tuesday, November 7 @ 11PM on Fuse. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Get ready for WTF and LMAO moments on the fastest music and pop culture quiz on the planet with a first look at Trivial Takedown below: 

