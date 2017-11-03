'Trivial Takedown': Watch GloZell & Chico Bean Play a Round of Celebrity Fake IDs

Comedians GloZell and Chico Bean face-off in a round of fake IDs on the season premiere episode of Trivial Takedown. In this scene, a celebrity's face and name will flash on the screen for a fraction of a second...yikes. But the catch? Some of the names have been switched with fake identities.

Watch the show clip above to see which contestant will spot a fake and gain a point or get buzzer-happy and lose a point.