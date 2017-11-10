FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Show Clip

'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Can Mamrie Hart and Justine Marino Identify This Intense Viral Video?

"He's gonna bone the rainbow!" comedian Justine Marino jokes

Everyone remembers hilarious viral videos of ordinary people doing extraordinary things, right? YouTube star Mamrie Hart and comedian Justin Marino go for a quick round of "Instantly Infamous" in the next episode of Trivial Takedown where they have to identify clips and/or visuals from viral videos.

Watch above to find out which opponent will gain points for naming the video of an overzealous man saying "Oh, God. It's so bright. Oh, my God. It's so bright and vivid" and why. Here's a hint: It involves a rainbow. 

Watch the first two episodes of Trivial Takedown here & catch new episodes Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Below, check out comedians GloZell and Chico Bean engage in a little trash talk and guess artists with more number one hits than Janet Jackson:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 01: Eminem performs at Samsung Galaxy stage during 2014 Lollapalooza Day One at Grant Park on August 1, New Song

Eminem Returns With Beyoncé on 'Walk on Water'

Taylor Swift - ReputationList

14 Vengeful Lyrics From Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album

I Love You, Daddy (2017)News

Louis C.K.'s New Movie Canceled Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Show Clip

'Trivial Takedown': Can Mamrie Hart and Justine Marino Identify This Intense Viral Video?

rosemary's baby, eyes wide shutList

13 Must-See Movies About Cults

In-Depth

The New 'Deadpool 2' Posters Will Make You Hungry

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 08: Singer Celine Dion and Steve Aoki during a concert benefitting the Las Vegas Victims Fund. The News

Watch Celine Dion Sing 'My Heart Will Go On' With...Steve Aoki?!

Listen Up

Finn Wolfhard Asks 'Stranger Things' Fans to Stop 'Harassing' the Cast

Load More