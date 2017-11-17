'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Watch Ayo & Teo and Nikki Limo Take Part in 'Anaconda' Dance Challenge

YouTube star Nikki Limo and dancers Ayo & Teo enter the ultimate pop culture and music trivia battle royale in the next episode of Trivial Takedown. The show kicks off with a round of "Don't Blink" where the contestants watch a series of music video clips for a split second and have to name the artist and song.

But things get a little awkward when Nikki, Ayo and Teo are asked to give their best Nicki Minaj "Anaconda" booty shake for bonus points. Watch the hilarious sneak peek above.