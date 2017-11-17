FUSE

'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: Watch Ayo & Teo and Nikki Limo Take Part in 'Anaconda' Dance Challenge

The YouTube sensations bust out some moves, but can they nail Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" dance?

YouTube star Nikki Limo and dancers Ayo & Teo enter the ultimate pop culture and music trivia battle royale in the next episode of Trivial Takedown. The show kicks off with a round of "Don't Blink" where the contestants watch a series of music video clips for a split second and have to name the artist and song.

But things get a little awkward when Nikki, Ayo and Teo are asked to give their best Nicki Minaj "Anaconda" booty shake for bonus points. Watch the hilarious sneak peek above.

Watch the first two episodes of Trivial Takedown here & catch new episodes Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Next, watch brothers Ayo & Teo get strapped to a lie detector and test how honest they really are with each other, tackling questions about girlfriends, underwear, and who could beat Chris Brown in a dance battle.

