'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: DJ Flula Borg and Gina Brillon Play a Round of The QZA
The gloves come off when these two are quizzed on Lorde's age, Aloe Bacc's real name and more
November 24, 2017
In this sneak peek clip of Trivial Takedown DJ Flula Borg and comedian Gina Brillon put on the war paint when they face-off in a battle royale of "The QZA."
Despite it being a competition, Flula and Gina are all smiles and cheer each other on. "That's a falsity," Flula replies when asked if the singer Lorde is actually 42 years old. Watch above as both contestants tackle questions from which rappers spell their name with a dollar sign to more true or false pop trivia questions.
