FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Show Clip

'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: DJ Flula Borg and Gina Brillon Play a Round of The QZA

The gloves come off when these two are quizzed on Lorde's age, Aloe Bacc's real name and more

In this sneak peek clip of Trivial Takedown DJ Flula Borg and comedian Gina Brillon put on the war paint when they face-off in a battle royale of "The QZA." 

Despite it being a competition, Flula and Gina are all smiles and cheer each other on. "That's a falsity," Flula replies when asked if the singer Lorde is actually 42 years old. Watch above as both contestants tackle questions from which rappers spell their name with a dollar sign to more true or false pop trivia questions.

Catch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Below, watch the dancing duo Ayo & Teo compete in an one-on-one pre-showdown battle by testing their Nintendo knowledge.

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Show Clip

'Trivial Takedown': DJ Flula Borg and Gina Brillon Play a Round of The QZA

LAS VEGAS - OCTOBER 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Recording artist Avril Lavigne celebrates her birthday at the Wet Republic pool Fun Shots

33 Sloppy Photos of Musicians Stuffing Their Faces

KARD in the Fuse Living RoomPhotos

Get to Know KARD: Exclusive Photoshoot

Top of the K-Pops

KARD Showcase Their Dark, Lustful Sides for 'You in Me'

David Cassidy performs on stage in 1975 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)We Miss You

Musicians We Lost in 2017

Hot Song

Sia Shares Jolly New 'Santa's Coming For Us' Video: Watch

New Video

Watch Post Malone & 21 Savage's Blood-Soaked 'Rockstar' Video

(L-R) Shay Haley, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of N.E.R.D at the Coors Light Search for the Coldest National competition aNews

N.E.R.D. Finally Announce New Album

Load More