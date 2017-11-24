'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: DJ Flula Borg and Gina Brillon Play a Round of The QZA

In this sneak peek clip of Trivial Takedown DJ Flula Borg and comedian Gina Brillon put on the war paint when they face-off in a battle royale of "The QZA."

Despite it being a competition, Flula and Gina are all smiles and cheer each other on. "That's a falsity," Flula replies when asked if the singer Lorde is actually 42 years old. Watch above as both contestants tackle questions from which rappers spell their name with a dollar sign to more true or false pop trivia questions.