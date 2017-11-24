FUSE

'Trivial Takedown' Sneak Peek: DJ Flula Borg and Gina Brillon Play a Round of The QZA

The gloves come off when these two are quizzed on Lorde's age, Aloe Bacc's real name and more

In this sneak peek clip of Trivial Takedown DJ Flula Borg and comedian Gina Brillon put on the war paint when they face-off in a battle royale of "The QZA." 

Despite it being a competition, Flula and Gina are all smiles and cheer each other on. "That's a falsity," Flula replies when asked if the singer Lorde is actually 42 years old. Watch above as both contestants tackle questions from which rappers spell their name with a dollar sign to more true or false pop trivia questions.

Catch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Below, watch the dancing duo Ayo & Teo compete in an one-on-one pre-showdown battle by testing their Nintendo knowledge.

