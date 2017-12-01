Show Clip
'Trivial Takedown': Sevyn Streeter & Carly Aquilino Face Off in '15 Seconds of Shame'
The two stars also reveal who usually does the sneaking out after their one-night stands
December 1, 2017
On the next episode of Trivial Takedown our contestants are presented with a game of "15 Seconds of Shame." Their hands hovering the buzzer, singer-songwriter Sevyn Streeter and stand-up comedian Carly Aquilino race to identify a viral clip of a famous person doing an infamous thing.
Watch above to see who the celebrity sleeping beauty is and what's going down in the clip. Catch Carly revealing her one-night stand story Tuesday, December 5 at 11PM.
Watch all-new episodes of Trivial Takedown Tuesdays at 11PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.
Below, throw it back to last year when Sevyn Streeter stopped by Fuse to chat about her debut Girl Disrupted album and using music to heal from a break up:
