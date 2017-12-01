'Trivial Takedown': Sevyn Streeter & Carly Aquilino Face Off in '15 Seconds of Shame'

On the next episode of Trivial Takedown our contestants are presented with a game of "15 Seconds of Shame." Their hands hovering the buzzer, singer-songwriter Sevyn Streeter and stand-up comedian Carly Aquilino race to identify a viral clip of a famous person doing an infamous thing.

Watch above to see who the celebrity sleeping beauty is and what's going down in the clip. Catch Carly revealing her one-night stand story Tuesday, December 5 at 11PM.