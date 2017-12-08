'Complex x Fuse' First Look: Scott Disick Talks Kanye's Impact on the Sneaker Game

Who else to better discuss Kanye West's sneaker influence with than the one and only Scott Disick?

This week on Complex x Fuse the 34-year-old stops by New York's own Stadium Goods to kick it (literally) with Joe La Puma, drop some cash and share his interest on Nike Air Force 1. In the clip above, Disick gets real with La Puma on why he prefers the Yeezy boot over the sneaker and how he feels about the latest Adidas Yeezy Powerphase "Calabasas."

"The truth is a long time ago I used to wear Reebok Classics that were similar looking and then when Ye made this shoe much cooler, obviously, I changed to this," he says while holding the all-white Calabasas shoe. "And now I wear AF1, but only because it's a little thicker and I like it, but this is still a great shoe that I still wear all the time."