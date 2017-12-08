FUSE

'Complex x Fuse' First Look: Wiz Khalifa Says Moms Are the Future of the Weed Business

Watch a sneak peek of Wiz's in-depth interview in a new 'Complex x Fuse' tonight at 11PM

If anyone can accurately predict the future of the weed business, it's Wiz Khalifa.

In this week's Complex x Fuse get a first look at Complex's in-depth interview with the hip-hop star and marijuana connoisseur. In the above sneak-peek clip, Wiz, who has his own strain of weed, gives his expert opinion on where weed sales will go next.

Watch Complex x Fuse tonight at 11PM on Fuse featuring episodes with Wiz Khalifa, Scott Disick on Sneaker Shopping, Sean Evans exploring the New York BBQ scene with YouTube juggernauts Rooster Teeth, and Speedy Morman discovering he has the chops to feed the boss, Rick Ross.

Check out another sneak peek from tonight's Complex x Fuse with Scott Disick below:

