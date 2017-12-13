G-Eazy Shakes Up the Perfect Dirty Martini, Talks 'The Beautiful & Damned' Album
With "No Limits" doing damage on the charts and a new single with girlfriend Halsey, G-Eazy has been steadily gearing up for the release of his third studio album, The Beautiful & Damned. A lover of dirty martinis, the rapper explained how the classic cocktail ties into his album concept and even demonstrated his own martini-crafting method.
"It's what my grandpa used to drink at 5 o'clock every single day...so, naturally, when I grew up that's what I wanted to drink," the Bay Area native tells Fuse. "My new album's called The Beautiful & Damned, and it's based off of the book—which takes place in the '20s—and they drank a lot of martinis in that time."
Opting for the element of surprise, G-Eazy swaps out the cocktail's traditional gin base for whiskey instead. Starting with four ounces of his favorite brand, Stillhouse, he adds dry vermouth, olive juice, and a three-olive garnish to "make it extra dirty."
Having written over 100 songs for the album, G-Eazy banged out track after track in the studio in hopes of creating an intricate body of work reflecting the duality of his own personality.
"I'm a Gemini. I'm split right down the middle. There's Gerald, and there's G-Eazy," he explains. "This lifestyle that they lived in the '20s was beautiful...but there was this darker side to it. So that's my split personality—the rockstar that goes out at night and the Gerald that wakes up the next day."
The Beautiful & Damned drops this Friday, December 15. "My Next Fix," featured in G-Eazy’s short film The Beautiful & Damned, will be available as an exclusive download through Stillhouse early next year.
Watch the 28-year-old get his James Bond on, and then check out his interview at Lollapalooza 2016 discussing his unexpected collaboration with Britney Spears:
User Comments