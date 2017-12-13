FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Behind the Bar

G-Eazy Shakes Up the Perfect Dirty Martini, Talks 'The Beautiful & Damned' Album

The Bay Area rapper gives Fuse an exclusive first listen to new song "My Next Fix" while demonstrating how to craft a whiskey-based version of the "extra dirty" classic cocktail

With "No Limits" doing damage on the charts and a new single with girlfriend HalseyG-Eazy has been steadily gearing up for the release of his third studio album, The Beautiful & Damned. A lover of dirty martinis, the rapper explained how the classic cocktail ties into his album concept and even demonstrated his own martini-crafting method.

"It's what my grandpa used to drink at 5 o'clock every single day...so, naturally, when I grew up that's what I wanted to drink," the Bay Area native tells Fuse. "My new album's called The Beautiful & Damned, and it's based off of the book—which takes place in the '20s—and they drank a lot of martinis in that time."

Opting for the element of surprise, G-Eazy swaps out the cocktail's traditional gin base for whiskey instead. Starting with four ounces of his favorite brand, Stillhouse, he adds dry vermouth, olive juice, and a three-olive garnish to "make it extra dirty."

Having written over 100 songs for the album, G-Eazy banged out track after track in the studio in hopes of creating an intricate body of work reflecting the duality of his own personality.

"I'm a Gemini. I'm split right down the middle. There's Gerald, and there's G-Eazy," he explains. "This lifestyle that they lived in the '20s was beautiful...but there was this darker side to it. So that's my split personality—the rockstar that goes out at night and the Gerald that wakes up the next day."

The Beautiful & Damned drops this Friday, December 15. "My Next Fix," featured in G-Eazy’s short film The Beautiful & Damned, will be available as an exclusive download through Stillhouse early next year.

Watch the 28-year-old get his James Bond on, and then check out his interview at Lollapalooza 2016 discussing his unexpected collaboration with Britney Spears:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Behind the Bar

G-Eazy Shakes Up the Perfect Dirty Martini, Talks 'The Beautiful & Damned' Album

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Dua Lipa attends the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola at The O2 Arena on December 9Best of 2017

16 Dua Lipa Tweets That Show She's as Funny as She Is Talented

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Dua Lipa performs at O2 Academy Brixton on November 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by SaBest of 2017

18 Confident Lyrics From Dua Lipa's Debut Album

Ho Ho Ho

Watch Harry Styles Give James Corden a Big Kiss on Christmas 'Carpool Karaoke'

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Rapper G-Eazy performs onstage during the Real 92.3 Real Show at The Forum on November 18, 2017Hitting The Road

See G-Eazy's 2018 'The Beautiful & Damned Tour' Dates

Best of 2017

26 Photos That Prove Dua Lipa is Actually A Model

Music BFFs

Watch SZA & Chance The Rapper Perform 'Child's Play' in NYC

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Rapper Cardi B performs onstage during the Real 92.3 Real Show at The Forum on November 18, 201Best of 2017

13 Great Cardi B Songs That Aren’t 'Bodak Yellow'

Load More