G-Eazy Shakes Up the Perfect Dirty Martini, Talks 'The Beautiful & Damned' Album

With "No Limits" doing damage on the charts and a new single with girlfriend Halsey, G-Eazy has been steadily gearing up for the release of his third studio album, The Beautiful & Damned. A lover of dirty martinis, the rapper explained how the classic cocktail ties into his album concept and even demonstrated his own martini-crafting method.

"It's what my grandpa used to drink at 5 o'clock every single day...so, naturally, when I grew up that's what I wanted to drink," the Bay Area native tells Fuse. "My new album's called The Beautiful & Damned, and it's based off of the book—which takes place in the '20s—and they drank a lot of martinis in that time."

Opting for the element of surprise, G-Eazy swaps out the cocktail's traditional gin base for whiskey instead. Starting with four ounces of his favorite brand, Stillhouse, he adds dry vermouth, olive juice, and a three-olive garnish to "make it extra dirty."