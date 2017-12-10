FUSE

We The Dreamers

Watch the Full 'Music on the Road' Documentary Right Here

Check out Fuse's latest 'We The Dreamers' documentary spotlighting the lives and music of young artists across America

    Missed the premiere of Fuse's latest We The Dreamers film? No worries—you can watch the full Music on the Road documentary right here at Fuse.tv.

    Exploring the lives and music of young artists from different walks of life, Music on the Road is a guided road trip across the United States with stops in Detroit, New Orleans, Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Nashville, Memphis and Chicago. Join Fuse as we rediscover the soul and sounds of America's dopest musical cities, from beatboxing to feminist hip-hop to psychedelic rock. Join the conversation using #WeTheDreamers.

    Check out our past We The Dreamers documentaries: Right Footed, Show Me Democracy, Cast From The Storm, Indivisible and Bean.

