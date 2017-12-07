FUSE

'Music on the Road' Examines Nashville's Shifting Sound

Meet recording artist Kim Logan, who is very much against Music City's ever-growing pop country industry. Don't miss the premiere of 'Music on the Road' Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10PM on Fuse

When thinking of country music, no city embodies the genre quite like Nashville does. Fuse's latest We The Dreamers documentary, Music on the Road, dives into Music City's fringe movement of "outlaw musicians" who take issue with their city's shifting sound.

Kim Logan, who relocated to Nashville in 2009 to pursue music, has strong opinions about the city's recent explosion of pop country acts. "The majority of artists that make it big come from Music Row, which is making absolute garbage. Pop country makes me feel physically ill. It's terrible," she laments.

Premiering Saturday, December 9, Music on the Road is a guided road trip across the USA exploring the lives and music of young artists from different walks of life. Spotlighting beatboxing, feminist hip-hop, psychedelic rock and more, this is one conversation you won't want to miss.

Below, watch a snippet of the documentary's Detroit episode, and don't miss Music on the Road Saturday, December 9 at 10PM on Fuse!

