PnB Rock Reveals Upcoming Drake Collaborations: Exclusive
PnB Rock only just dropped Catch These Vibes last month, but the rising Philly rapper has some major moves coming including new music with a star he's long-idolized in Drake.
"We're working on something now," PnB tells Fuse during an episode of Fuse's Hunger and Flow (at the 1:45 mark). "I just sent him two songs, he's really hype about them. He told me one of my songs was one of his favorite songs—a remix that I did [of French Montana and Swae Lee's] 'Unforgettable.' He basically said, 'The song was already a hit, I don't know how you could make an already-a-hit, a super-super-hit.' I was like, 'Damn. Drake said that about my music?'"
His Drizzy co-sign comes after nearly a decade of admiring the More Life MC's unique approach to blending hip-hop, R&B and pop.
"My sound definitely came from 'Best I Ever Had ,'" adds PnB Rock. "It was a different sound to me. I heard it on the radio, that was the first time, I was like, 'Who's this?' I started rocking with Drake in 2008—I was in a juvenile facility—but who else before him in my era was rapping and singing?"
Watch the full Hunger and Flow episode above and then take a deeper dive into Drake's game-changer status with the first episode of Fuse's The Drake Effect below:
