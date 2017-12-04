PnB Rock Reveals Upcoming Drake Collaborations: Exclusive

PnB Rock only just dropped Catch These Vibes last month, but the rising Philly rapper has some major moves coming including new music with a star he's long-idolized in Drake.

"We're working on something now," PnB tells Fuse during an episode of Fuse's Hunger and Flow (at the 1:45 mark). "I just sent him two songs, he's really hype about them. He told me one of my songs was one of his favorite songs—a remix that I did [of French Montana and Swae Lee's] 'Unforgettable.' He basically said, 'The song was already a hit, I don't know how you could make an already-a-hit, a super-super-hit.' I was like, 'Damn. Drake said that about my music?'"