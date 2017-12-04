FUSE

Interview

PnB Rock Reveals Upcoming Drake Collaborations: Exclusive

The rising Philly rapper got a major co-sign from the star he's idolized for almost a decade: "He told me one of my songs was one of his favorite songs"

PnB Rock only just dropped Catch These Vibes last month, but the rising Philly rapper has some major moves coming including new music with a star he's long-idolized in Drake.

"We're working on something now," PnB tells Fuse during an episode of Fuse's Hunger and Flow (at the 1:45 mark). "I just sent him two songs, he's really hype about them. He told me one of my songs was one of his favorite songs—a remix that I did [of French Montana and Swae Lee's] 'Unforgettable.' He basically said, 'The song was already a hit, I don't know how you could make an already-a-hit, a super-super-hit.' I was like, 'Damn. Drake said that about my music?'"

His Drizzy co-sign comes after nearly a decade of admiring the More Life MC's unique approach to blending hip-hop, R&B and pop. 

"My sound definitely came from 'Best I Ever Had ,'" adds PnB Rock. "It was a different sound to me. I heard it on the radio, that was the first time, I was like, 'Who's this?' I started rocking with Drake in 2008—I was in a juvenile facility—but who else before him in my era was rapping and singing?"

Watch the full Hunger and Flow episode above and then take a deeper dive into Drake's game-changer status with the first episode of Fuse's The Drake Effect below:

