Watch PnB Rock Freestyle About Tacos, Talk Debut Album 'Catch These Vibes'

"The majority of the time when I was recording in the studio, tacos was my meal of choice," the 25-year-old recalls, reminiscing about that perfect blend of sour cream, lettuce and cheese. "I could eat tacos for breakfast, lunch and dinner."

A lot went into the production of PnB Rock 's debut album, Catch These Vibes—fire beats, dope guest features and...mouthwatering beef tacos? Kicking off Fuse's Hunger and Flow digital series, the Philadelphia native revealed which food keeps him going hard in the studio.

Named to the 2017 XXL Freshman Class, PnB Rock has been steadily gaining momentum since the success of singles "Fleek" and "Selfish." Explaining that he ventured outside of his comfort zone on Catch These Vibes, the rapper utilized a diverse selection of beats alongside heavy hitters like Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, Russ and Lil Yachty.

On the song that truly influenced his own sound, PnB Rock shouted out Drake's 2009 career-defining single, "Best I Ever Had," a vibe that was completely new to him at the time. "It was like a different sound to me...Who else before him in my era was rapping and singing?"

