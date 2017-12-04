'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: The Essential Cowboy Outfit

Another week, another new episode of Social Fabric! This time around, host Kyle Ng takes viewers to the small town of Boerne, Texas, for a look at the classic cowboy outfit.

While the term "cowboy" often brings to mind outdated Old West looks, believe us when we say that modern cowboy swagger is alive and well. "The cowboy outfit's cool because it's the first American, badass look...I feel like I have a lot of swag," Ng says.