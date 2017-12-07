TBT 2010: Nicki Minaj Says People Were 'Shocked' By 'Right Thru Me'

It's been seven years since Nicki Minaj unleashed her debut album, Pink Friday, so it's only right that this week's #TBT spotlights the record's standout tracks. The Queens rapper, who turns 35 this week, spoke to Fuse in 2010 about showing a softer side of herself on the single "Right Thru Me."

"I know people aren't used to seeing me that way, but that's how I see myself on a daily basis—more toned down," she explains. "I didn't realize it would be such a shock to people. Most people shock the world if they do something crazy. I shock the world if I do something not crazy."