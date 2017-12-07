#TBT 2010: Nicki Minaj Says People Were 'Shocked' By 'Right Thru Me'
It's been seven years since Nicki Minaj unleashed her debut album, Pink Friday, so it's only right that this week's #TBT spotlights the record's standout tracks. The Queens rapper, who turns 35 this week, spoke to Fuse in 2010 about showing a softer side of herself on the single "Right Thru Me."
"I know people aren't used to seeing me that way, but that's how I see myself on a daily basis—more toned down," she explains. "I didn't realize it would be such a shock to people. Most people shock the world if they do something crazy. I shock the world if I do something not crazy."
A strong contrast to that aesthetic would be Minaj's most well-known alter ego, Roman Zolanski, who's in full form on the Eminem-assisted "Roman's Revenge." The spastic, aggressive beat also features Em's own famed alter ego, Slim Shady.
"I was able to become a kid again and to beam Slim Shady back into my world and make him come be young again...I felt like we're just being two bratty kids on the song," she says.
Watch Minaj explain how hip-hop culture influenced her overall artistry, and keep the throwback vibes going with her 2012 interview discussing Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, The Re-Up:
User Comments