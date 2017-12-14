FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Fuse Original

#TBT 2011: Eminem & Royce da 5'9" Discuss Fallout & Reunion of Bad Meets Evil

"After we lost Proof, we just really realized how stupid the beef is, how stupid this whole thing was. It really was a wake-up call for us," Eminem tells Fuse at Bonnaroo 2011

This Friday, Eminem finally drops his long-awaited Revival album, his first in four years since 2013's The Marshall Mathers LP 2. In honor of his comeback, we dug up Em's Bonnaroo 2011 interview alongside fellow Detroit rapper Royce da 5'9," discussing how the two first met, how the loss of D12 member Proof affected them, and their favorite artists at the moment.

After a temporary fallout due to a feud between Royce and members of D12, the two rappers eventually reunited for their duo, Bad Meets Evil.

"After we lost Proof, we just really realized how stupid the beef is, how stupid this whole thing was. It really was a wake-up call for us," Em explains. "Royce and Proof actually had worked stuff out...They had squashed their differences."

Slim Shady then switched gears and shouted out a few of his favorite artists. In addition to J. Cole and Fabolous, his list included the Young Money trio of DrakeNicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. When asked to name one album that everybody needs, Em went back and forth between a few Tupac albums before finally picking Me Against the World.

Below, check out a throwback moment of Chief Keef choosing between Eminem and Lil Wayne:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Fuse Original

#TBT 2011: Eminem & Royce da 5'9" Discuss Fallout & Reunion of Bad Meets Evil

News

DJ Earworm's 'United State of Pop 2017' Is Here: Listen

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1733 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical Guest SZA performs "The Weekend" in Studio 8H on Saturday, DecBest of 2017

16 Times SZA Sang Exactly What We Were Thinking

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Music group BTS poses for a portrait during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft TheatIn-Depth

The Power in BTS' Pride in K-Pop

December 2017

Photo of the Day: SZA Shines For Fenty Beauty

List

23 Celebrities Who Love BTS

Radiohead headline on the main Stage at the TRNSMT music Festival on Glasgow Green, in Glasgow on July 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO /Hall of Famers

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubbed Radiohead... But Why?

TV

G-Eazy & Halsey Turn Up the Heat With Their 'Him & I' Performance on 'Kimmel'

Load More