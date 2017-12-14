TBT 2011: Eminem & Royce da 5'9" Discuss Fallout & Reunion of Bad Meets Evil

This Friday, Eminem finally drops his long-awaited Revival album, his first in four years since 2013's The Marshall Mathers LP 2. In honor of his comeback, we dug up Em's Bonnaroo 2011 interview alongside fellow Detroit rapper Royce da 5'9," discussing how the two first met, how the loss of D12 member Proof affected them, and their favorite artists at the moment.

After a temporary fallout due to a feud between Royce and members of D12, the two rappers eventually reunited for their duo, Bad Meets Evil.

"After we lost Proof, we just really realized how stupid the beef is, how stupid this whole thing was. It really was a wake-up call for us," Em explains. "Royce and Proof actually had worked stuff out...They had squashed their differences."