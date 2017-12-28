TBT 2013: Juicy J Talks Three 6 Mafia Setbacks, Refuses to 'Live in the Past'

This week's #TBT episode spotlights the one and only Juicy J, who spoke to Fuse back in 2013 about meeting Wiz Khalifa on Twitter, the future of Three 6 Mafia, and staying relevant in the rap game.

On what's in store for his Academy Award-winning rap group, the Memphis native kept it pretty blunt. "It's up to the label, man. They shelved the group 'cause a couple of the records didn't really just work to the standards of Three 6 Mafia's success. So it's really up to Columbia Records what they wanna do."