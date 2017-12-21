FUSE

#TBT 2014: Meghan Trainor Reveals the Biggest Perk of Being Famous

The singer-songwriter also discusses her music background and the inspiration behind her "All About That Bass" video

In honor of Meghan Trainor's 24th birthday tomorrow, Fuse is looking back at the pop star's impressive 2014 debut that saw her single, "All About That Bass," rise to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The GRAMMY winner spoke to Fuse about the song's music video, her own songwriting process, and the perks of being famous.

"I had no concepts [for the video]," Trainor explains. "But she came at me, give me the treatment, and it was a mixture of 'I like big butts, and I cannot lie!' with beauty school dropout. Those two mixed, and I was like, 'Perfect! Genius!'"

With her newfound celebrity status, Trainor revealed that the biggest perk of being famous is being able to talk to industry A-listers. "T-Pain called me, and I answered, and it was amazing! I love him...He knew I was a huge fan, and my friends connected me with him," she gushes.

Speaking of T-Pain, keep the throwback vibes going with the hitmaker's 2010 interview with Fuse, in which he reveals how he fell into his signature sound:

