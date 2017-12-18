FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Frankie Grande & Mamrie Hart List Taylor Swift's Exes

Because Taylor's love life is always hot gossip

Ahead of the main event, we asked our contestants to get acquainted with each other and go for a round of Trivial Takedown Pre-Game. In this edition of our digital series, Frankie Grande and Mamrie Hart's great chemistry almost prevents them from trash talking, but the two shift gears once asked to answer a Taylor Swift trivia question.  

"Okay, Frankie's just a little like, too nice and high energy," says Mamrie. "Like, I think I'm high energy, then I get around you and I look like a pet rock." Watch above as the two constestants eagerly drop names of all the people Tay Tay has dated in the past.

Don't miss an all-new episode of Trivial Takedown Tuesday at 11PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Below, check out more pre-trivia action between rapper Kid Ink and Vine star Brittany Furlan where they name hip-hop artists who have been shot and survived:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

THE OFFICE -- Season 3 -- Pictured: (clockwise from top) Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard, Steve CarellWHY!

'The Office' Revival Reportedly in the Works at NBC

New Trailer

Watch The Debut 'Ocean's 8' Trailer

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: Eminem performs a Medley in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 18, 2017 -- (PhoDating

Eminem Claims He Uses Grindr to Date in New Interview

Gone Too Soon

27 Club: Musicians Who Died Young, But Live Forever

December 2017

Photo of the Day: Mindy Kaling, Oprah, Reese Witherspoon & Storm Reid Are Timeless

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Mariah Carey performs live on stage at The O2 Arena on December 11, 2017 in London, England. Hallelujah!

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas' Has Finally Hit the Top 10 After 23 Years

NOVEMBER 20, 2017: MELBOURNE, VIC - (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Singer Rita Ora poses during a photo shoot at the QT Hotel iInterview

Rita Ora Talks New Music and How She Plans to Conquer America

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Jonghyun of South Korean boy band SHINee attends the SM Entertainment The Ballad Vol.2 JoiWe Miss You

Musicians We Lost in 2017

Load More