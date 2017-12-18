'Trivial Takedown' Pre-Game: Frankie Grande & Mamrie Hart List Taylor Swift's Exes

Ahead of the main event, we asked our contestants to get acquainted with each other and go for a round of Trivial Takedown Pre-Game. In this edition of our digital series, Frankie Grande and Mamrie Hart's great chemistry almost prevents them from trash talking, but the two shift gears once asked to answer a Taylor Swift trivia question.

"Okay, Frankie's just a little like, too nice and high energy," says Mamrie. "Like, I think I'm high energy, then I get around you and I look like a pet rock." Watch above as the two constestants eagerly drop names of all the people Tay Tay has dated in the past.